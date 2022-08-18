Itron Inc. (ITRI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) was 52.60 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $53.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279551 shares were traded. ITRI reached its highest trading level at $53.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $55.

On May 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $51.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on May 12, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Marcolini John F. sold 199 shares for $45.93 per share. The transaction valued at 9,141 led to the insider holds 8,498 shares of the business.

Reeves Donald L. III sold 406 shares of ITRI for $18,649 on Jul 05. The SVP, Outcomes now owns 11,158 shares after completing the transaction at $45.93 per share. On May 18, another insider, Hooper Joan S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, sold 627 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 30,951 and left with 50,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITRI has reached a high of $86.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.00.

Shares Statistics:

ITRI traded an average of 371.57K shares per day over the past three months and 425.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Shares short for ITRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 2.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $510M to a low estimate of $474.6M. As of the current estimate, Itron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.91M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.