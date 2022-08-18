It’s an appealing income play to consider European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

After closing at $22.91 in the most recent trading day, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) closed at 22.63, down -1.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 219633 shares were traded. EWCZ reached its highest trading level at $22.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EWCZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on August 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On August 30, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On August 30, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when General Atlantic GenPar (EW), sold 4,860,000 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 104,490,000 led to the insider holds 13,110,492 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 4,860,000 shares of EWCZ for $104,490,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 13,110,492 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share. On May 24, another insider, O’Connor Gavin M., who serves as the CLO & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 107,500 and left with 1,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWCZ has reached a high of $31.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 543.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.84M. Shares short for EWCZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.31, compared to 4.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.13% and a Short% of Float of 56.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $54.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.7M to a low estimate of $53.7M. As of the current estimate, European Wax Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.9M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.12M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWCZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.68M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.65M and the low estimate is $226.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.