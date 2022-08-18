It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed the day trading at 0.70 up 4.93% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0329 from its previous closing price. On the day, 447557 shares were traded. CDTX reached its highest trading level at $0.7099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6499.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Johnson Brady sold 654 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 530 led to the insider holds 49,366 shares of the business.

Johnson Brady sold 945 shares of CDTX for $671 on Mar 11. The Vice President, Finance now owns 50,020 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Tari Leslie, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,252 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,565 and left with 155,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6201, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8891.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDTX traded about 522.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDTX traded about 451.15k shares per day. A total of 69.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 537.5k with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 551.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.01 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, down -49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.05M and the low estimate is $10.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.