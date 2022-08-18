Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) closed the day trading at 9.02 down -6.33% from the previous closing price of $9.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117291 shares were traded. GLUE reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.60 and its Current Ratio is at 25.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On February 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $19.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLUE has reached a high of $45.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLUE traded about 201.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLUE traded about 228.83k shares per day. A total of 46.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GLUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 22.86, compared to 4.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 26.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.54 and low estimates of $-0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.13 and $-2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-2.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.4 and $-2.71.