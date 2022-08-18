RUTH (Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed at 19.29 down -3.69% from its previous closing price of $20.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 395477 shares were traded. RUTH reached its highest trading level at $19.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $28.

CL King Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 12, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 102,359 shares of the business.

Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares of RUTH for $345,000 on Feb 11. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 117,359 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUTH has traded an average of 349.68K shares per day and 426.22k over the past ten days. A total of 33.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.89M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RUTH is 0.56, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $128.22M to a low estimate of $119.7M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.91M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.4M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $513.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.12M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552.9M and the low estimate is $533.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.