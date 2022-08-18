The name Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) closed at 29.45 down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $30.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81872 shares were traded. CAMT reached its highest trading level at $29.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Camtek Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $40 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $29.

On January 25, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camtek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMT has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAMT has traded an average of 150.30K shares per day and 140.16k over the past ten days. A total of 44.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.09M. Insiders hold about 62.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 577.57k with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 564.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Camtek Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $70.7M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $83M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $321.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $321.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.66M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344M and the low estimate is $344M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.