There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) can be one of them

The closing price of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) was 9.43 for the day, down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $9.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116756 shares were traded. SCU reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2020, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 41,160 led to the insider holds 62,985 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of SCU for $54,385 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 63,683 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 26,405 shares for $6.72 each. As a result, the insider received 177,434 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCU has reached a high of $28.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.56.

Shares Statistics:

SCU traded an average of 156.25K shares per day over the past three months and 119.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.61M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 782.99k with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 599.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.47, SCU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 38.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.49.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.06M to a low estimate of $90.06M. As of the current estimate, Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.93M, an estimated decrease of -34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.38M, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of $-34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.38M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $534.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $534.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.04M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $686.52M and the low estimate is $686.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.