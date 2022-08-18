There is a good chance Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $7.74 in the most recent trading day, Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) closed at 7.52, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97435 shares were traded. BLZE reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLZE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Wilson Brian K sold 2,000 shares for $7.54 per share. The transaction valued at 15,080 led to the insider holds 428,000 shares of the business.

Nufire Timothy M sold 2,000 shares of BLZE for $15,100 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 428,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.55 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Budman Gleb, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $7.55 each. As a result, the insider received 15,100 and left with 428,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLZE has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 126.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 150.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.04M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLZE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 242.56k with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 312.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.18 and $-1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.23. EPS for the following year is $-1.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.01 and $-1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.48M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.5M and the low estimate is $103M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.