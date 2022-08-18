This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

As of close of business last night, Atomera Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 13.92, down -4.72% from its previous closing price of $14.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 211323 shares were traded. ATOM reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Laurencio Francis sold 1,500 shares for $11.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,565 led to the insider holds 60,048 shares of the business.

Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares of ATOM for $32,732 on Jun 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 117,728 shares after completing the transaction at $11.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Mears Robert J, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,867 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider received 22,516 and left with 120,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 795.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has reached a high of $33.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATOM traded 189.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 216.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 20.96, compared to 4.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.37% and a Short% of Float of 19.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400k, up 50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7M and the low estimate is $5.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 850.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.