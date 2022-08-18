Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)

The closing price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) was 215.14 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $215.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214449 shares were traded. INSP reached its highest trading level at $222.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $315.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $270.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Buchholz Richard sold 15,000 shares for $258.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,880,104 led to the insider holds 47,176 shares of the business.

NELSON MARILYN C sold 10,000 shares of INSP for $2,675,000 on Apr 01. The Director now owns 76,130 shares after completing the transaction at $267.50 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Herbert Timothy P., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 97,416 shares for $250.53 each. As a result, the insider received 24,405,158 and left with 22,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $286.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.28.

Shares Statistics:

INSP traded an average of 267.53K shares per day over the past three months and 375.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.08M. Shares short for INSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.47 and $-2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.06. EPS for the following year is $-1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.42M to a low estimate of $75.55M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.96M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.58M, an increase of 59.30% over than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.39M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.35M and the low estimate is $432.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.