Update from DURECT Corporation (DRRX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) was 0.87 for the day, up 8.49% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0681 from its previous closing price. On the day, 458385 shares were traded. DRRX reached its highest trading level at $0.8895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7754.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 31, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 31, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Maderis Gail J bought 25,204 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,993 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Maderis Gail J bought 24,796 shares of DRRX for $17,322 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 174,796 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Maderis Gail J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 79,693 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,661 and bolstered with 150,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRRX has reached a high of $1.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6842.

Shares Statistics:

DRRX traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 626.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DRRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 10.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, DURECT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.65M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 105.10% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.98M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.23M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 126.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.