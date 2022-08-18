VTEX (VTEX): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) closed at 3.86 in the last session, down -3.50% from day before closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4908354 shares were traded. VTEX reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 29, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

On February 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on February 14, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $27.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4966.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTEX traded on average about 347.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Insiders hold about 26.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.82M to a low estimate of $37.46M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $30.87M, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.61M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.71M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.77M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212M and the low estimate is $183.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.