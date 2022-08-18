Which analyst expects Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.55, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 280618 shares were traded. BTX reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5547.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 29, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 06, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $13.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5935.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTX traded 595.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 590.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.30M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.53 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.53.