A glimpse at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at 11.20 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $11.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140615 shares were traded. CCCC reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $15.

On March 10, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $43.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on March 10, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Crystal Adam sold 15,000 shares of CCCC for $474,968 on Jan 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.66 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Salter Malcolm, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 755 shares for $30.25 each. As a result, the insider received 22,839 and left with 10,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $51.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCCC has traded an average of 590.06K shares per day and 333.73k over the past ten days. A total of 48.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 8.98, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.76, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.74, with high estimates of $-0.68 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.15 and $-3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.77. EPS for the following year is $-3.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $-2.14 and $-4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.1M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -28.70% from the average estimate.