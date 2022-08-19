A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

After closing at $336.70 in the most recent trading day, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) closed at 337.13, up 0.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 242685 shares were traded. DECK reached its highest trading level at $337.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $328.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $300 from $350 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $475 to $450.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lafitte David E. sold 500 shares for $410.28 per share. The transaction valued at 205,140 led to the insider holds 23,999 shares of the business.

Powers David sold 2,225 shares of DECK for $912,873 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 89,979 shares after completing the transaction at $410.28 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Yang Wendy W, who serves as the President, PLG of the company, sold 14,383 shares for $420.94 each. As a result, the insider received 6,054,419 and left with 24,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deckers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has reached a high of $451.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 307.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 446.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 307.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.18M. Shares short for DECK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 823.22k with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.47 and a low estimate of $3.24, while EPS last year was $3.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.75, with high estimates of $10.86 and low estimates of $9.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.37 and $16.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.84. EPS for the following year is $21.19, with 14 analysts recommending between $23.52 and $18.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.