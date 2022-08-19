An overall feel about Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) closed at 1.56 down -10.34% from its previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363994 shares were traded. WEJO reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wejo Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9807.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEJO has traded an average of 888.58K shares per day and 372.07k over the past ten days. A total of 94.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.90M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WEJO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.3 and $-1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.99 and $-1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEJO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57M, up 276.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.7M and the low estimate is $31.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 337.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.