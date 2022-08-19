Are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 8.53, up 15.11% from its previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833169 shares were traded. FULC reached its highest trading level at $8.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FULC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on March 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Gould Robert J sold 71,435 shares for $8.09 per share. The transaction valued at 577,895 led to the insider holds 506,630 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 24,382 shares of FULC for $197,592 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 506,630 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Gould Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,551 shares for $7.95 each. As a result, the insider received 203,056 and left with 506,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 298.55M and an Enterprise Value of 144.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FULC traded 706.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 783.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.61M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 3.71M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.69, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.36 and $-2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.68. EPS for the following year is $-2.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.36 and $-3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -42.00% from the average estimate.