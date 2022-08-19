As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) offers stability

The closing price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) was 0.43 for the day, down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58168 shares were traded. IDRA reached its highest trading level at $0.4442 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Kirby John J. bought 10,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 6,150 led to the insider holds 37,632 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDRA has reached a high of $1.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5433.

Shares Statistics:

IDRA traded an average of 327.04K shares per day over the past three months and 183.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 923.77k with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.