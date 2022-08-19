As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) offers stability

The closing price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) was 1.45 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277011 shares were traded. LCTX reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4306.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LCTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 19, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On March 31, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on March 31, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Culley Brian M bought 6,400 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 9,792 led to the insider holds 97,787 shares of the business.

Amin Dipti bought 35,000 shares of LCTX for $57,050 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Culley Brian M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,250 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,245 and bolstered with 81,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6497.

Shares Statistics:

LCTX traded an average of 874.58K shares per day over the past three months and 506.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 8.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.34M, up 264.00% from the average estimate.