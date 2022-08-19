Considering IMAX Corporation (IMAX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $16.20 in the most recent trading day, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) closed at 16.28, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 250289 shares were traded. IMAX reached its highest trading level at $16.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bassani Jacqueline sold 6,000 shares for $18.13 per share. The transaction valued at 108,791 led to the insider holds 20,610 shares of the business.

WELTON MARK sold 10,791 shares of IMAX for $179,073 on Dec 02. The President, IMAX Theatres now owns 31,459 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, WELTON MARK, who serves as the President, IMAX Theatres of the company, sold 10,016 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 161,959 and left with 31,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 925.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.73.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMAX is 1.31, which has changed by 16.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 498.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.20M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 9.53, compared to 4.91M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $74.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.04M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.82M, an estimated increase of 73.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.93M, an increase of 30.60% less than the figure of $73.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $337.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.88M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.82M and the low estimate is $322.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.