Considering SurgePays Inc. (SURG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $4.93 in the most recent trading day, SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) closed at 4.84, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65690 shares were traded. SURG reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SURG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Mott John bought 500 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,265 led to the insider holds 9,788 shares of the business.

Cox Kevin Brian bought 4,900 shares of SURG for $21,511 on Jun 02. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 3,442,694 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, May David Allen, who serves as the DIRECTOR of the company, bought 38,390 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,083 and bolstered with 106,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURG has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7405.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 187.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.76M. Insiders hold about 29.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SURG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 639.11k with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 638.85k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SURG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.06M, up 150.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $179.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.