How is First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FWRG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) closed at 18.90 in the last session, up 5.00% from day before closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 296809 shares were traded. FWRG reached its highest trading level at $18.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FWRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24.50 to $22.

On January 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on January 13, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when HOPE H MELVILLE III bought 2,000 shares for $13.84 per share. The transaction valued at 27,688 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Middleton Calum Alasdair Johns bought 701 shares of FWRG for $9,884 on May 16. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 701 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Tomasso Christopher Anthony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $19.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,930 and bolstered with 212,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $25.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FWRG traded on average about 115.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 140.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 890.57k with a Short Ratio of 6.84, compared to 847.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $721.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $706.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.19M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.51M and the low estimate is $810.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.