I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).

After closing at $30.53 in the most recent trading day, StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) closed at 30.66, up 0.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207905 shares were traded. STEP reached its highest trading level at $30.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $30 from $46 previously.

On December 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Lim James sold 399,101 shares for $51.83 per share. The transaction valued at 20,685,405 led to the insider holds 7,413,886 shares of the business.

McCabe Michael I sold 332,584 shares of STEP for $17,237,829 on Nov 18. The Head of Strategy now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $51.83 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, McCabe Michael I, who serves as the Head of Strategy of the company, sold 332,584 shares for $51.83 each. As a result, the insider received 17,237,829 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, StepStone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STEP has reached a high of $55.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 388.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 276.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $142.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.67M to a low estimate of $132.84M. As of the current estimate, StepStone Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.84M, an estimated increase of 50.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $605M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $380.26M, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $726.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.63M and the low estimate is $688.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.