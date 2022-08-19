I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR).

After closing at $1.90 in the most recent trading day, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) closed at 1.95, up 2.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161027 shares were traded. VNTR reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2 from $2.50 previously.

On August 05, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Venator’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNTR has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2285.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 179.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 58.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 243.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 360.7k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $615.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $657M to a low estimate of $571.64M. As of the current estimate, Venator Materials PLC’s year-ago sales were $557M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $572.62M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.