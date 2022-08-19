In spite of Permianville Royalty Trust’s (NYSE:PVL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) closed at 3.64 up 10.30% from its previous closing price of $3.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 374856 shares were traded. PVL reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permianville Royalty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC sold 9,300 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 34,914 led to the insider holds 8,567,298 shares of the business.

PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC sold 800 shares of PVL for $3,025 on Jul 28. The 10% Owner now owns 8,576,598 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 22,602 shares for $3.76 each. As a result, the insider received 84,916 and left with 8,577,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permianville’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVL has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9231.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PVL has traded an average of 341.93K shares per day and 213.82k over the past ten days. A total of 33.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.53M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 112.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 181.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PVL is 0.33, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.9M to a low estimate of $8.9M. As of the current estimate, Permianville Royalty Trust’s year-ago sales were $12.1M, an estimated decrease of -26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.9M, an increase of 168.40% over than the figure of $-26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.48M, up 268.10% from the average estimate.