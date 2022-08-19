In the case of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR), what’s next?

The closing price of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) was 46.69 for the day, up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $45.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78864 shares were traded. CMPR reached its highest trading level at $47.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPR has reached a high of $97.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.45.

Shares Statistics:

CMPR traded an average of 128.18K shares per day over the past three months and 124.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.07M. Insiders hold about 15.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 830.76k with a Short Ratio of 6.76, compared to 784.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.