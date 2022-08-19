In What Direction Will NN Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Goes From Here?

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) closed the day trading at 2.56 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 291984 shares were traded. NNBR reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 20,000 shares for $2.38 per share. The transaction valued at 47,510 led to the insider holds 4,582,306 shares of the business.

Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 20,289 shares of NNBR for $46,342 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 4,562,306 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Corre Partners Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 22,500 shares for $2.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,604 and bolstered with 4,542,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNBR has reached a high of $6.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3341.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNBR traded about 309.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNBR traded about 224.53k shares per day. A total of 44.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.30M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NNBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $128.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $124.4M. As of the current estimate, NN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.16M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $135M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.58M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.3M and the low estimate is $551.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.