India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) closed the day trading at 0.57 up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205644 shares were traded. IGC reached its highest trading level at $0.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGC has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8600.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IGC traded about 705.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IGC traded about 381.31k shares per day. A total of 51.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.