Is Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at 2.76 in the last session, down -11.25% from day before closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1969454 shares were traded. NRDY reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN sold 7,450 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 15,332 led to the insider holds 9,026,493 shares of the business.

LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN sold 6,100 shares of NRDY for $17,445 on Jun 24. The 10% Owner now owns 135,409 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 400 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,122 and left with 135,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $13.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1602.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDY traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.05M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 3.93M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.59. EPS for the following year is $-0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.93M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.66M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222M and the low estimate is $199.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.