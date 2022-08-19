Is this a Prime Time To acquire JOANN Inc. (JOAN) stock

The price of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at 10.35 in the last session, down -5.05% from day before closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84418 shares were traded. JOAN reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On June 03, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Thibault Joseph sold 166 shares for $7.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,315 led to the insider holds 12,049 shares of the business.

Dryer Thomas A sold 161 shares of JOAN for $1,275 on Jul 20. The VP, Interim CFO & Controller now owns 6,493 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Webb Darrell, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 94,568 shares for $12.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,182,374 and left with 107,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JOANN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $15.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOAN traded on average about 280.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 128.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.53M. Insiders hold about 70.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 10.77, compared to 3.72M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 24.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JOAN is 0.44, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $453.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.12M to a low estimate of $443.5M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $496.9M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.