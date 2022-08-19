It’s a good day to be an Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shareholder

In the latest session, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) closed at 2.09 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65882 shares were traded. GALT reached its highest trading level at $2.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0145.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On February 13, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 07, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Zordani Richard A. Jr. bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 12,500 led to the insider holds 29,583 shares of the business.

FREEMAN KEVIN D bought 5,000 shares of GALT for $6,650 on May 19. The Director now owns 65,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, FREEMAN KEVIN D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,550 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GALT is 1.87, which has changed by -37.98% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GALT has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9123.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GALT has traded an average of 94.39K shares per day and 80.57k over the past ten days. A total of 59.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.32M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GALT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 22.66, compared to 2.18M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.75 and $-0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-0.68.