It’s an appealing income play to consider Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)

After closing at $43.69 in the most recent trading day, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) closed at 44.25, up 1.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 237068 shares were traded. FOCS reached its highest trading level at $44.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 30, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

On June 23, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on May 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $69.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 388.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 289.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.63M. Shares short for FOCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 8.68, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $524.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $528.52M to a low estimate of $518.39M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.36M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.66M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.31M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.