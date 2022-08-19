It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) stock

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) closed the day trading at 0.94 down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0004 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60076 shares were traded. JG reached its highest trading level at $0.9488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9060.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, China Renaissance on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.07.

On May 04, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On April 28, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 28, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JG has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0648.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JG traded about 160.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JG traded about 92.88k shares per day. A total of 118.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.24M. Insiders hold about 1.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 467.48k with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 601.54k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $12.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.93M to a low estimate of $12.93M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Mobile Limited’s year-ago sales were $13.9M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.06M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.91M and the low estimate is $60.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.