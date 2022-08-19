MRAM (Everspin Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Everspin Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.84, up 7.10% from its previous closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223824 shares were traded. MRAM reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2017, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $18 previously.

On November 14, 2017, Needham reiterated its Strong Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $17.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 05, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Billerbeck Darin G sold 3,595 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 17,723 led to the insider holds 115,107 shares of the business.

Winslow Troy sold 3,586 shares of MRAM for $18,253 on Jul 01. The VP, Sales and Marketing now owns 19,527 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Winslow Troy, who serves as the VP, Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider received 63,600 and left with 23,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everspin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRAM is 1.30, which has changed by 30.02% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRAM has reached a high of $14.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRAM traded 133.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 311.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.12M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 153.77k with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 231.28k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $14.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.1M to a low estimate of $14.1M. As of the current estimate, Everspin Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.85M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.75M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.15M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $66.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.