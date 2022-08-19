ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) closed the day trading at 19.95 up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $19.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203516 shares were traded. PFHC reached its highest trading level at $20.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $26 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On June 10, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFHC has reached a high of $23.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFHC traded about 461.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFHC traded about 315.29k shares per day. A total of 128.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.36M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PFHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 826.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.