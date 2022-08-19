PRTA (Prothena Corporation plc): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at 31.37 in the last session, down -0.76% from day before closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235835 shares were traded. PRTA reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On June 18, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $49.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kinney Gene G. sold 20,284 shares for $32.16 per share. The transaction valued at 652,291 led to the insider holds 12,793 shares of the business.

Kinney Gene G. sold 13,650 shares of PRTA for $438,931 on Aug 11. The President and CEO now owns 12,793 shares after completing the transaction at $32.16 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kinney Gene G., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 991 shares for $32.01 each. As a result, the insider received 31,724 and left with 12,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $79.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRTA traded on average about 339.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.29M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $-1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.36 and $-4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.87. EPS for the following year is $-3.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -75.00% from the average estimate.