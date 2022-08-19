There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) can be one of them

The closing price of Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) was 117.54 for the day, up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $116.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 243642 shares were traded. OXM reached its highest trading level at $117.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OXM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

On April 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $126.Truist initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2022, with a $126 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HOLDER JOHN R bought 2,500 shares for $99.58 per share. The transaction valued at 248,955 led to the insider holds 31,254 shares of the business.

WOOD E JENNER III sold 2,150 shares of OXM for $219,020 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 17,011 shares after completing the transaction at $101.87 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, LOVE DENNIS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,030 shares for $95.94 each. As a result, the insider received 194,758 and left with 22,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oxford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXM has reached a high of $117.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.51.

Shares Statistics:

OXM traded an average of 192.36K shares per day over the past three months and 192.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.97M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.38% stake in the company. Shares short for OXM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.72% and a Short% of Float of 16.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.46, OXM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for OXM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.