There Is Still Room For Cingulate Inc. (CING) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) closed the day trading at 1.47 up 7.30% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110289 shares were traded. CING reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4113.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CING, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Myers Laurie bought 200 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 236 led to the insider holds 46,716 shares of the business.

Myers Laurie bought 200 shares of CING for $242 on May 17. The EVP and COO now owns 46,516 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Werth Peter J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,000 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,330 and bolstered with 871,731 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CING has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4421, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7331.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CING traded about 59.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CING traded about 182.74k shares per day. A total of 8.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.48M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CING as of Jul 28, 2022 were 11.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 19.33k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.64 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.09 and $-2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.09. EPS for the following year is $-1.57, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.57 and $-1.57.