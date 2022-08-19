There Is Still Room For Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) closed the day trading at 86.30 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $86.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 309152 shares were traded. MTH reached its highest trading level at $86.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sasser Alison sold 1,000 shares for $87.92 per share. The transaction valued at 87,920 led to the insider holds 1,443 shares of the business.

Lord Phillippe sold 1,111 shares of MTH for $104,867 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,351 shares after completing the transaction at $94.39 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, AX PETER L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,062 shares for $98.86 each. As a result, the insider received 500,429 and left with 15,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $125.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTH traded about 373.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTH traded about 247.74k shares per day. A total of 36.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.86M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.54% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.7 and a low estimate of $6.37, while EPS last year was $5.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.95, with high estimates of $9.33 and low estimates of $6.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.72 and $24.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.52. EPS for the following year is $22.69, with 11 analysts recommending between $26.86 and $16.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, an increase of 46.00% less than the figure of $52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $6.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.