There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO).

In the latest session, CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) closed at 6.30 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $6.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156627 shares were traded. CMPO reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CompoSecure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC sold 102,332 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 645,070 led to the insider holds 5,624,984 shares of the business.

Basile Donald G sold 102,332 shares of CMPO for $645,070 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 5,624,984 shares after completing the transaction at $6.30 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Doll Dixon R Jr., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 102,332 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 645,070 and left with 5,624,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPO has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMPO has traded an average of 110.83K shares per day and 212.72k over the past ten days. A total of 14.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.84M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 14.62, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.18% and a Short% of Float of 102.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.9M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.5M and the low estimate is $450.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.