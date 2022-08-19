Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

The closing price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) was 27.69 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $28.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 304193 shares were traded. RAPT reached its highest trading level at $29.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $61.

On August 12, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $49.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on August 12, 2021, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when HO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 39,900 led to the insider holds 52,306 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP II, LP bought 1,900 shares of RAPT for $23,664 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,236,261 shares after completing the transaction at $12.45 per share. On May 25, another insider, COLUMN GROUP II, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,900 shares for $12.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,664 and bolstered with 1,236,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 222.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.43.

Shares Statistics:

RAPT traded an average of 329.97K shares per day over the past three months and 333.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.91M. Shares short for RAPT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 2.59M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.69 and a low estimate of $-0.79, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.83, with high estimates of $-0.68 and low estimates of $-1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.21. EPS for the following year is $-3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $-3.32 and $-4.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $640k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -64.90% from the average estimate.