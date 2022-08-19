Update from M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) was 46.90 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $46.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131231 shares were traded. MHO reached its highest trading level at $47.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MHO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $80 previously.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on January 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 800 shares for $46.82 per share. The transaction valued at 37,453 led to the insider holds 83,492 shares of the business.

SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 17,500 shares of MHO for $814,956 on Feb 22. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 84,292 shares after completing the transaction at $46.57 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, TRAEGER NORMAN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $66.01 each. As a result, the insider received 66,010 and left with 15,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M/I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHO has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.56.

Shares Statistics:

MHO traded an average of 275.70K shares per day over the past three months and 190.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.09M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MHO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.3 and a low estimate of $4.3, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.88, with high estimates of $4.88 and low estimates of $4.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.11 and $16.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.11. EPS for the following year is $17.73, with 1 analysts recommending between $17.73 and $17.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, M/I Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $904.32M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 17.30% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.