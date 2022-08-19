Update from Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) was 83.29 for the day, up 4.18% from the previous closing price of $79.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 460674 shares were traded. POWI reached its highest trading level at $83.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POWI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $99.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS sold 9,845 shares for $80.55 per share. The transaction valued at 793,015 led to the insider holds 45,045 shares of the business.

Barsan Radu sold 21,223 shares of POWI for $1,804,025 on Jul 29. The VP of Technology, Engineering now owns 40,881 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Yee Yang Chiah, who serves as the VP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 1,369 shares for $77.00 each. As a result, the insider received 105,413 and left with 25,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $110.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.98.

Shares Statistics:

POWI traded an average of 383.91K shares per day over the past three months and 395.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.38M. Shares short for POWI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.89, compared to 3.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, POWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $770.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $755M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $766.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.28M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890M and the low estimate is $804.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.