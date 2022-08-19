Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) closed the day trading at 1.05 down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67151 shares were traded. VCNX reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0210.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VCNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 04, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Van Strydonck, Gerald E. bought 20,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 26,360 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Frieberg Jacob B. bought 90,090 shares of VCNX for $100,000 on Jan 27. The Director now owns 94,510 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FRIEDBERG ALBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,603,602 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,999,998 and bolstered with 11,580,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 880.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCNX has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3061.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VCNX traded about 162.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VCNX traded about 464.77k shares per day. A total of 38.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VCNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 280.53k with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 440.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625k, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5,455.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.