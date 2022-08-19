Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $4.00 in the most recent trading day, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) closed at 3.99, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 212305 shares were traded. VORB reached its highest trading level at $4.2190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9441.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VORB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. bought 2,884 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,364 led to the insider holds 10,993 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 318.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VORB has reached a high of $11.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5817.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 402.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 233.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 334.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VORB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 655.97k with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 784.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 344.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.