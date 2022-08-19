What shareholders can do to beat the market with Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock

As of close of business last night, Domo Inc.’s stock clocked out at 30.47, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $30.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270592 shares were traded. DOMO reached its highest trading level at $30.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2021, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $90.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares for $27.13 per share. The transaction valued at 101,750 led to the insider holds 299,027 shares of the business.

MELLOR JOHN M sold 6,788 shares of DOMO for $185,321 on Jun 22. The CEO now owns 379,171 shares after completing the transaction at $27.30 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Durling Joy Driscoll, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,940 shares for $51.68 each. As a result, the insider received 100,252 and left with 19,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $98.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOMO traded 395.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 263.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.21M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.28. EPS for the following year is $-1.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.78 and $-1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388.98M and the low estimate is $377M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.