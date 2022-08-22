A correction may be in store for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s stock clocked out at 8.87, down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38322 shares were traded. BYRN reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 20, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $36.

On August 02, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Wager Michael bought 10,000 shares for $7.76 per share. The transaction valued at 77,589 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ganz Bryan bought 13,000 shares of BYRN for $99,258 on Jul 12. The President, CEO now owns 586,188 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Wager Lisa, who serves as the Corporate Secretary of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,130 and bolstered with 3,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYRN has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYRN traded 189.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 74.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.91M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BYRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 869.42k with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $15.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.33M to a low estimate of $13.62M. As of the current estimate, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s year-ago sales were $8.7M, an estimated increase of 77.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.65M, an increase of 76.00% less than the figure of $77.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.16M, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.04M and the low estimate is $64.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.