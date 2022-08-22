An investigation into Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s technical aspects

The price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) closed at 21.80 in the last session, down -2.72% from day before closing price of $22.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263207 shares were traded. RDWR reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RDWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2021, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDWR has reached a high of $42.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RDWR traded on average about 200.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 221.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.70M. Insiders hold about 28.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RDWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 393.79k with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 554.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $313.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.5M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $341.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.5M and the low estimate is $338.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.