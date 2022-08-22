An overall feel about Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) closed at 134.25 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $136.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168795 shares were traded. PRI reached its highest trading level at $136.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Primerica Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $148 from $153 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $160.

On January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $163.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $163 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Pitts Gregory C. sold 5,173 shares for $135.37 per share. The transaction valued at 700,286 led to the insider holds 10,403 shares of the business.

Rand Alison S. sold 1,500 shares of PRI for $187,215 on May 31. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 13,933 shares after completing the transaction at $124.81 per share. On May 27, another insider, Schneider Peter W., who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $126.24 each. As a result, the insider received 441,823 and left with 19,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Primerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRI has reached a high of $179.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRI has traded an average of 145.84K shares per day and 150.49k over the past ten days. A total of 38.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 492.93k with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 559.22k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRI is 2.20, from 1.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.