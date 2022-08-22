Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) was 4.89 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71428 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.

On February 24, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cellebrite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLBT has reached a high of $13.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4372.

Shares Statistics:

CLBT traded an average of 140.81K shares per day over the past three months and 186.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.17M. Insiders hold about 75.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.59, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $66.2M. As of the current estimate, Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $59.2M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.97M, an increase of 18.30% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352M and the low estimate is $340.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.